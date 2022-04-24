sport, local-sport,

Three players scored hat-tricks as Albury United pushed their goal tally for the season beyond 60. Paula Mitchell netted five in the 12-2 win over Wodonga Diamonds, marauding down the left flank all game and producing one clinical finish after another. Mitchell has now scored 18 goals in her last three games and has 21 for the season. United captain Allanah Seary netted a treble, as did centre-forward Molly Goldsworthy, who proved too hot for the Diamonds defence to handle with her power down the middle. "It was great playing there and I had plenty of ball," Goldsworthy said. "It was very hot and doing those constant runs up and down was tiring so that's something we can work on at training with maybe a little bit more fitness. "But I'm really enjoying playing soccer this year, especially when our midfielders are working so hard. "We want to get the ball in the back of the net for them because they're the ones giving us the opportunities." Diamonds scored two late goals through Zoe Stamp and Tamara Valdes and it was no more than the visitors deserved for an industrious display at Jelbart Park. Goalkeeper Catrina Luxford had a fine game, pulling off at least half a dozen good saves to thwart Mitchell and her attacking colleagues from filling their boots even more. "The girls did well considering the heat," Seary said. "To score three early goals was amazing and it's the work which goes into scoring them, from the back line all the way through, it's a whole team effort which is brilliant to see. "It was really nice to score three and it always helps when I have good team-mates around to deliver me that ball. "It's a credit to them more than me, someone just has to finish it and it just happened to be me. "This team is so good to play in. "It's good to see those younger girls coming through. "I remember coaching a couple of them so it's great to see them coming up and playing with me now." ALSO IN SPORT: Elisha Wild scored a hat-trick for Albury Hotspurs in their 9-0 win away to Myrtleford. There were two goals for Jess Thomas and one each for Alice McIntosh, Roisin Wilson, Charlotte Laird and Sian van Gastel. "We tried to over-complicate things in the first half and were lucky not to concede at least a couple of goals," Hotspurs coach Justin Wild said. "But the second half was better and we had some nice passages of short passing to create the goals. "Our midfield did a good job on Summer Caponecchia and limited her space when she got on the ball, although she still managed to create some good chances." Melrose beat Wangaratta 3-1 with goals from Michele Bent, Abbie Findley and Andrea Baldwin.

