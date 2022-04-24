sport, australian-rules-football,

Wodonga will start favourites to break a long losing streak to Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Monday. The Bulldogs haven't beaten their strongest rivals for a number of years. Wodonga has played last year's two top teams in its first two games, falling to Albury and Wangaratta by 48 and 110 points respectively. It's unfair to rank any team after tackling undefeated Wangaratta, but the Bulldogs will now get a feel of their place with a handful of winnable games. Raiders will host the match from 3pm. Meanwhile, Albury will host its annual Anzac Day clash against North Albury. The Hoppers also haven't beaten their rivals for many years, but the rebuilding and youthful outfit isn't a realistic chance to cause an upset. Albury showed its depth when a Covid-ravaged outfit toppled Corowa-Rutherglen in a two-point thriller on Easter Saturday, while North is coming off a heavy loss. ALSO IN SPORT: The match starts from 2pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

