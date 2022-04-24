community, cars damaged after vandals hit again, car tyres slashed in region, west albury car tyres slashed

Around 30 car tyres were slashed in an overnight rampage in West Albury on Saturday. Police are investigating the criminal damage that occurred around Solomon and Mott streets, which both run into Padman drive. Chief Inspector Ian Youman, of Albury, said numerous complaints had been made concerning the matter. "This is a random attack and an ongoing issue for vandalism. It's a total disregard for people's property," he said. Single father of one, Nick Louw, received a call from his neighbour around 8.15am; when inspecting his car, he noticed his rear tyre was slashed, which resulted in him having to replace the pair. "At the best of times, it's incredibly frustrating to have this happen to you, let alone on a Saturday morning of a long weekend," he said. "Who has the extra money sitting around just to get new tyres? "The level of stupidity to just go around and do this to people is beyond immature and disgusting behaviour. "It boggles me. You wonder why it was done, was it just for fun, what was the motive behind it, and it's happened to other streets too. "I was lucky enough to get my tyres replaced by a mobile service, Border Bandag, and the scope of work on a Saturday morning they already had, to come and replace others' tyres on the street was outstanding. "If you don't have the money to replace your tyres, you could be waiting for your insurance for a lengthy amount of time. It's just inconvenient." Charles Opara and his wife Monica are left feeling unsafe in the property they've lived in for nine years. Mr Opara woke to find two tyres on his car had been slashed. "The damage was discovered at around 7am," he said. IN OTHER NEWS "We feel unsafe in what's known as a relatively safe area. His pregnant wife is worried it will happen again. "I had to walk to work. I didn't know what to do. Our neighbours' cars also were slashed," Mr Opara said. "We need to find ways to stop this criminal activity as a community. "We've been here for a long time, but something like this opens your eyes." A Mott Street resident was on his way to a job trial when he noticed the damage to his car, which has left him feeling uneasy. "It makes me nervous, I live alone," he said. "I live in a relatively quiet area but seeing how many cars have been slashed is a low act on behalf of whoever did it." People took to a Facebook community page to share their concerns about the incident. A resident new to the area had her car parked in the garage at the time of occurrence. She expressed her concerns on the post. "Being a single woman in a new town is scary, especially when criminal activity happens right out the front of your house," she said. "I love this area and have always felt safe, I haven't seen anything bad except for the other night, and when something like this does happen, it makes you uneasy." Chief Inspector Youman said people needed to always be mindful of their belongings. "Be vigilant and always make sure anything valuable is out of sight," he said. "We are checking CCTV cameras and have driven through the area." "If anyone has any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

