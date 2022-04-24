news, local-news,

THE federal government has committed to a new mobile phone tower at Tarrawingee, a month after a petition calling for better coverage was tabled in parliament. The Regional Communications Minister Bridget McKenzie visited the town on Sunday along with Indi Coalition election candidates Liz Fisher and Ross Lyman and Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees and councillor Harvey Benton for an announcement. "The Liberal and Nationals Government is investing $518,900 to deploy a new Telstra macro cell mobile site in the country town of Tarrawingee improving handheld coverage to a known blackspot area under the round two of the Regional Connectivity Program," Senator McKenzie said. The investment, which will stand even if the Coalition loses next month's federal election, follows Tarrawingee residents signing a petition which was presented to parliament by Indi MP Helen Haines last month. The 301 signatories wanted priority given to "the delivery of a reliable mobile phone service to Tarrawingee through a full-size macro-cell mobile phone tower or equivalent technology that provides reliable services to all residents". Nationals candidate for Indi Liz Fisher outlined the scope of the tower. IN OTHER NEWS: "I welcome this great investment by the Liberal and Nationals Government, which will deliver improved mobile voice and wireless broadband coverage to an area of approximately 726 square kilometres and up to 231 dwellings and premises," Ms Fisher said. Dr Haines highlighted her advocacy as joined the "community in celebrating this announcement". "I have worked closely with the Tarrawingee community to make this a reality, working with Telstra on the application to the program and tabling a petition from locals in parliament to make the tower a priority," Dr Haines said. "I'm proud that since Indi became Independent, we have been the most successful electorate in Victoria when it comes to federally funded mobile towers." The timeframe for when the tower will be operational is unclear. It will now be the subject of a planning application and approval process with the Wangaratta Council before it proceeds. Overall, Indi has had 51 mobile base stations funded under the government's mobile blackspot program and 43 have been completed and are operating. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/d9cec3cc-5ecd-4614-bd59-863c231cc3cf.jpg/r0_85_640_447_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg