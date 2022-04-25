news, local-news,

THE budget deficit of Albury Council is predicted to blow out to $7 million in the next financial year. The forecast is in the city's draft budget which will be presented to a council meeting on Tuesday night. A shortfall of $2.766 million had been tipped for the end of the 2021-22 financial year which is still to be completed. The ballooning by a further $4 million is being blamed on various factors. They include added staff costs, the impact of COVID on operations, depreciation expenses and spending on key services such as roads, footpaths and water supply. An extra $3 million is needed to cover an expanded workforce and $948,000 for a rise in wages and the superannuation guarantee. The council cannot hike rates to easily reduce the deficit with rate pegging applying in NSW. Under that system, Albury Council plans to raise rates by two per cent in 2022-23, the amount allowed by the state's independent pricing regulator. That means the average residential rate will be $1413, which is a $31 increase, and after water, sewer and waste management charges are combined the rise amounts to $51. The council will also approve its community fund budget on Tuesday night after receiving applications from various organisations. It is recommended Albury Preschool receives $50,000 for planning for an expansion and the city's showgrounds trust is loaned $200,000 to meet a shortfall in development costs if a bid for government funding fails. It is also proposed Albury's table tennis association and hockey body receive $20,000 and $200,000 respectively to fund plans for new buildings. Westside community centre is also earmarked for $165,000 to cover capital costs. Those flagged to miss out are the equestrian association, Kirinari Community Services and Mercy Connect. They were respectively seeking money for a community centre and yard; disabled toilets and change/showering area; a new day program hub. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/59716017-d448-4ff2-95dd-3b4a9efc005a.jpg/r11_255_4885_3009_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg