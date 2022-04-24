sport, local-sport,

A combined effort saw every Bandit hit the scoreboard in the men's 108-101 win against Hills Hornets on Sunday. Branden Jenkins led the way with 28-points and was closely followed by Kieran Hayward with 27. It was a split double header weekend for the side, who lost its first encounter by five points against Central Coast on Saturday. Lochlan Cummings and Duom Dawam were the best in that match, both with 27-points to their names. "I put this group together because they can all shoot and they definitely showed that today," coach Haydn Kirkwood said. ALSO IN SPORT: "We had contributions from everyone, they all got on the scoreboard which is a good building block going forward. "In the first game we were just kind of playing on the back foot a little bit. "We showed good signs and I think the first extended road trip might have had a bit of a toll on our legs, but it was good."

