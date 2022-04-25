Anzac Day 2022: Wodonga RSL president Jim Begley delighted with turnout to long-awaited dawn service
After two years of COVID curve balls, the traditional Anzac Day dawn service made a welcome return in Wodonga.
Hundreds made their way to Woodland Grove after a difficult two years which forced Wodonga RSL sub-branch to cancel its traditional Anzac commemorations.
Wodonga RSL president Jim Begley was overwhelmed with the turnout when he addressed the gathering at the dawn service.
A prayer was performed by the sub-branch's vice-president Kate Chamberlain, while Ross Draper, of Wodonga Brass Band, played the Last Post.
