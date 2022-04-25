news, local-news,

A Wangaratta World War II veteran says Australian's should celebrate their life and freedom on Anzac day, while the city's RSL president says he's "worried" about Australia's involvement in potential future wars. Former British paratrooper 98-year-old Len Maidment participated in Wangaratta's Anzac Day march and 11am memorial on Monday morning. After the service Mr Maidment recounted his story and experience of landing at Normandy, France on D-Day to The Border Mail. MORE ANZAC DAY NEWS: "We want by glider, we didn't jump out of the plane," he said. "The gliders, they had a habit of crashing too, so we weren't happy about landing, but it was alright while we were up there." Mr Maidment said that a tow rope snapped and his plane crashed. "It took me a long while to open my mouth and say something," he said. Mr Maidment said Anzac Day meant "everything" to him, but he didn't want to recount his experiences of the war in too much depth. "It's great to be alive," he said. "It (the war) wasn't nice, it wasn't happy or anything like that, now is the happy time. "Celebrate it while you can." OTHER NEWS: Wangaratta RSL president Lieutenant General Ash Power (AO, CSC retired) read the ode of remembrance at the service. He told The Border Mail there had been a "fantastic turn out" of about 1000 people. "The fact that we've now released the breaks as far as COVID's concerned and parts of the world are at war again with Russia attacking Ukraine, I think it's just brought back into people memory how fragile peace can be," he said. "I never thought we'd see war in Europe again ... the European Union is a collective attempt to try and get along with each other, but then you get these outliers like Putin and Russia who decide they don't like the current world order." Mr Power said he was particularly worried global tensions and China in the Pacific. "Nearer to home we're seeing increased tensions between China and the US and you see the coercion that goes on in Australia by China," he said. "So I'm as worried now as I ever have been and we need to make sure that the defence force is well funded, well trained, and well equipped ready to defend the nation if it gets to that. "And gees, let's hope it doesn't." Mr Power encouraged residents to use the day to reflect. "Think about those who are still serving and hope to hell we don't have to experience war again," he said. "It is the last resort, things have gone terribly wrong if we have to resort to war to protect the values we hold near and dear." Captain Cameron Wilson of The Army School of Aviation gave the Anzac service address. He spoke about the role and courage of the defence force. "When the government calls us out to help, whether that be overseas or domestically like I spoke about in the speech, the recent bushfires, floods all that, as soon as we're called upon we're there to help,' he said.

