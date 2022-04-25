news, local-news,

A Bandiana colonel has heaped praise on the huge amount of work undertaken by people on the Border to support those in need and how it "typifies the Anzac spirit". Commander of Joint Logistics Unit (Victoria) Colonel David Hughes was the guest speaker at Wodonga's Anzac Day service and shared his pride for the response to concerns abroad in the Solomon Islands and Ukraine, but also on home soil with many Australians impacted by floods. Be it in a professional or volunteer capacity, Colonel Hughes wanted to reinforce those efforts. "In my day-to-day role, I see people from Wodonga and the region continue their very proud military service and service to Australia in the community," he said. "I'm lucky that I have people here in Bandiana, Puckapunyal near Seymour, Hobart and other areas that have worked very hard in the last few months. "We may see the odd news coverage, providing support to Ukraine in Europe and providing a lot of support to the floods, but brothers, uncles, aunties and sisters who work across Wodonga in joint logistics are working equally hard to get everything picked up, loaded, stored, packed and sent away." IN OTHER NEWS: Colonel Hughes said with so much happening at the same time, demand for supplies was high, but the workforce had not wavered. "They are serving our national interest, they are part of the Wodonga community who are serving international operations and still doing their best for peace," he said. "I also see across the past few years, we've had many courageous people who don't serve in a uniform of my colour, not in the Navy or Air Force, but they're serving in the SES or the CFA. "We have volunteers here who aren't sitting in the front seat who aren't helping themselves, they're giving up their time away from family to help others." Colonel Hughes hails from Gippsland and said recently moving back to country Victoria was a privilege. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/3ca527a0-9602-459b-aaf0-5091f55b681e.jpg/r0_391_5410_3448_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg