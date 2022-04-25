news, court-and-crime,

The loved ones of a man killed in a motorbike crash on the Lincoln Causeway have been shocked by the theft of items from the site. Young father Issac Smith died on March 21, and a memorial was created a short time after the crash. Friends and family members continue to visit the site each day. The memorial had grown to have 14 motorbike helmets for the keen rider, and other items including drinks. Three of the helmets were taken from the site on Saturday night or Sunday morning, which had followed the removal of cans and bottles on Thursday night. His grieving partner, Jasmine Russell, goes to the memorial as a way to feel closer to the 19-year-old. "I'm just shocked that they have the disrespect to do that," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I'd just ask them to return the items. "If not, I guess it's just a low act. "It's where we feel closest to him - that's where his last breath was." Ms Russell said she was trying to stay strong for the pair's baby daughter, but said she had bad days where she felt unable to do much. She said the memorial wasn't in a safe area and was happy to work with VicRoads or Wodonga Council over the issue. "But it is an important site to me," Ms Russell said. "I go there as much as I can." She believes cans and bottles could have been taken to cash in, and was considering making a police report.

