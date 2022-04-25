news, local-news,

Dawn broke on a sombre tone, tears were shed and mates remembered but, as the hours marched on, spirits soared as many in Albury-Wodonga gathered for a time-honoured tradition. Veterans in uniform and casual onlookers gathered around the ring to engage in what was once an illegal activity. Now, of course, Two-up is perfectly legal just one day a year - Anzac Day. One Two-up session started at Wodonga RSL at noon yesterday as hundreds converged on the carpark to try their luck against the ringer which yesterday was member for Benambra Bill Tilley. The ringer is the person who tosses three coins inside a rope circle. If they come up heads the ringer wins, tails the punter wins and if they're odds, it's time for Mr Tilley to toss again. But this wasn't about politics - veteran Gary Warden, 64, who served in Iraq in 2006, said the day went beyond that and Two-up was about having fun, not a pastime for serious gamblers or political agitators. "I've never spoken to Bill, but it's good to see him here, showing that politicians can be human too," he said with a laugh. "I lost - but that's OK, the money goes to charity and I'm very happy about that, so really everyone wins here today." And everyone certainly got into the spirit of the occasion with not just vets circling the ring, but people young and old from all walks of life. MORE ANZAC DAY NEWS: "That's what this is all about," Mr Warden said. "This morning we had school kids marching which is great to see. "People come from wide and far places to be a part of this. "It can be very emotional for many, for others, like kids, it can be educational but it is essentially a day to bring everyone together." Mr Warden's son Mitchell, 33, who was engaged in humanitarian aid in Vanuatu which suffered from a massive earthquake and devastating cyclone in 2015, said Anzac Day was a time for everyone to put aside their differences and focus on the important things in life. He said soldiers do not go out with an intent to kill people but rather to save them. "We're there to help people who are in trouble and that's what soldiers do," he said. "Of course, Anzac Day is also very focused on mateship and remembering the people who gave their lives for their country. "Whether you served in the 1960s, 1970s or more recently, it doesn't matter - this day is about bringing together people with the same purpose, the same mindset."

