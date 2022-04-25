news, local-news,

Multiple people have been hospitalised following separate rollovers in the North East. A driver who swerved to miss a kangaroo on Morses Creek Road at Wandiligong led to a rescue operation on Sunday night. The vehicle, which had five people on board, rolled several times about 6.30pm. Paramedics treated five people at the scene. "A man in his 20s and two women in their late teens were taken to Wangaratta Hospital in a stable condition," an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Two men in their late teens were flown by air ambulance helicopter to Melbourne. "One man was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and one was taken to the Alfred, both in a stable condition with serious injuries." It followed an earlier rollover incident on Blue Range Track, at Selwyn near Mount Hotham, about 10.30am on Friday. A vehicle slid backwards, hit a pothole, and rolled several times before hitting a tree. The driver was able to be removed but his passenger was trapped. Both were taken by air ambulance to hospitals in Melbourne for injuries including broken bones and neck damage.

