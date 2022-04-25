Rock climber flown to hospital after fall at Chiltern-Mt Pilot park

news, local-news,

A woman has been flown to hospital following a rescue operation at the Chiltern-Mount Pilot National Park. The 46-year-old Beechworth woman fell about eight metres at a site off Old Coach Road about 9am on Monday. Police said she had been rock climbing at Mt Pilot and fell. "Police assisted SES, CFA and Ambulance Victoria on scene," a police spokeswoman said. "A 46-year-old Beechworth woman was airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries." An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said the the woman received lower body injuries. "Paramedics treated a woman in her 40s for lower body injuries," the spokeswoman said. IN OTHER NEWS: "She has been flown by air ambulance helicopter to the Alfred Hospital in a stable condition." The area is popular with sightseers, but a rock lookout has areas with large drop-offs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/dfb511ec-33c1-43df-9ea2-9eadf089942c.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg