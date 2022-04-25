Rock climber flown to hospital after fall at Chiltern-Mt Pilot park
A woman has been flown to hospital following a rescue operation at the Chiltern-Mount Pilot National Park.
The 46-year-old Beechworth woman fell about eight metres at a site off Old Coach Road about 9am on Monday.
Police said she had been rock climbing at Mt Pilot and fell.
"Police assisted SES, CFA and Ambulance Victoria on scene," a police spokeswoman said.
"A 46-year-old Beechworth woman was airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries."
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said the the woman received lower body injuries.
"Paramedics treated a woman in her 40s for lower body injuries," the spokeswoman said.
"She has been flown by air ambulance helicopter to the Alfred Hospital in a stable condition."
The area is popular with sightseers, but a rock lookout has areas with large drop-offs.
