Stolen Mercedes gutted by flames at Bonegilla

Police are investigating a fire that gutted a stolen Mercedes. Firefighters were called to the burning vehicle at Bonegilla about 12.15am on Monday. The car was dumped near the intersection of the Murray Valley Highway and Smiths Road. Fire crews worked to extinguish the fire in the 2003 model vehicle until it was declared under control about 1.10am. "Police were notified for suspicious circumstances," a CFA spokesman said. "Four CFA vehicles attended from Bonegilla, Kiewa, and Wodonga brigades, with support from FRV." It followed a motorbike fire at Wahgunyah on Sunday night. The blaze was reported on Barkly Street about 10.45pm and spread to grass. The incident was under control within seven minutes. That fire did not appear to be suspicious. Anyone with information about the Bonegilla incident can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.

