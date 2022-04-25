sport, australian-rules-football,

Wodonga snapped a six-year drought against fierce rivals Wodonga Raiders on Monday, but both clubs are sweating on potential serious injuries to key personnel in the Ovens and Murray Football League. Boom Wodonga recruit Alex Smout was assisted off with an ankle complaint midway through the second quarter, while Wodonga Raiders' defender Shane Munro was first assisted and then stretchered off in the third term. The Bulldogs won 13.11 (89) to 8.5 (53) in front of a strong Anzac Day crowd, their first win against their nearest neighbours since 2016, but the injury to GWS Covid top-up player Smout took some sting from the day. "I don't know a whole lot about the extent of the injury yet, I had somebody fall on it and couldn't weight-bear on it, there's a number of things it could be, but I'll just have to see," he suggested at three-quarter time with ice on his right ankle and using crutches. Smout will meet with medical staff in the coming days, but Raiders fear the worst with Munro's knee. "I'm heartbroken for him, he's got the best interests of this club and his team-mates at heart, it's shattering for him," coach Marc Almond offered. Wodonga started favourites, electing to move former interleague forward Tom Johnson back into attack after a stint in defence. Raiders' debutant Daniel Stafford, a Central Australian Football League best and fairest, landed a goal with his first touch, a grubber effort after four minutes and he backed it up with another in the term, although the visitors took an eight-point lead into the break. The home team cut the margin to two points early, but then the Bulldogs blew the game apart with a five-goal burst in seven minutes. The crafty Ethan Redcliffe kick-started the surge on his way to three goals before reigning best and fairest Josh Mathey added two in as many minutes. "In patches we got back to the free-flowing footy we like to play, but there were patches where, credit to them, they ran really hard, they'll surprise a few teams this year," Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor praised of his youthful opponents. It was a 27-point margin at half-time and Raiders were never able to cut that under four goals. Sam Jewell was excellent in defence for the Bulldogs, consistently cutting down Raiders' options, while Mathey racked up a stack of disposals with his two quick goals hurting the home outfit. Ollie Greenhill had a typical wholehearted performance, Angus Baker showed his class with a double, while Adam Jorgensen and Johnson (three goals) also played well. Dylan Clarke was outstanding for Raiders, also kicking three goals, with one effort in the fourth quarter typical of his efforts. With opponents around him, he somehow weaved his way out of trouble with strength and determination to set up another opportunity. "We got owned at stoppages and centre ball clearances, they held field position and we were parked in our back half for a long time and that builds pressure, that makes people slow down, but we do need to get faster with our ball movement, we were too stagnant at times," Almond remarked. IN OTHER NEWS: Raiders are winless after three games and are away to Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday, while Wodonga is home to Lavington.

