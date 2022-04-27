community,

Zoonotic diseases or zoonoses are animal diseases that can be transmitted to humans. Although the risk of contracting a zoonotic infection is low, the consequences of infection with zoonotic diseases cannot be ignored. Some examples of zoonotic diseases include intestinal parasites (round worms and tape worms), ringworm (a type of fungal infection), Giardia, Salmonella and toxoplasmosis. Signs and symptoms of zoonotic disease can include mild skin irritation, transient flu-like symptoms, gastrointestinal upset or even organ dysfunction. Current evidence suggests that people with compromised immune systems, young children with naive immune systems and the elderly are at greatest risk of contracting zoonotic diseases. Importantly, pregnant women should be extremely cautious as the foetal immune system is not fully developed. If you fall into one of these categories, it does not mean you cannot own a pet; it simply means you should take basic precautions. Toxoplasmosis is an infection caused by the parasite Toxoplasma gondii, which is found in animal faeces. Toxoplasmosis is a protozoan infection that may seriously harm people with compromised immune systems, and pregnant women and their unborn child. It can be found in feline faeces. Cats may become infected by killing and eating infected prey or consuming raw and undercooked meat. Parasites are transmitted to humans most commonly through consumption of unwashed or undercooked foods, or by coming into contact with the stools of infected pets. Tips for a healthy family include regularly grooming your pet, keeping your pet's environment clean, disposing of your pet's faeces promptly, encouraging good hygiene in children from a young age, and if you are pregnant, do not handle your cat's litter box or handle unfamiliar cats (due to the risk of toxoplasmosis). Pets are beneficial for our mental and physical health but occasionally can be the host of zoonotic pathogens. Zoonotic diseases can be prevented by regular parasite control and by following good hygiene practices.

