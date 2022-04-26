news, local-news,

After 10 years, three research breakthroughs and more than $500,000 raised, the Border Ovarian Cancer Awareness Group is coming to an end. Committee president Heather Watts founded the group and spearheaded a campaign after her daughter Kelsey lost her three-year battle against the disease in 2011. Ms Watts said Kelsey would be proud of all the group had achieved. "A lot of people are aware now, whereas there was nothing before," she said. "When I came back here after my daughter died, I went to a meeting and it was the NSW government who'd come up here to find out where their funding was going. "In that room that night at the Commercial Club was all these butchers papers around the room, there was 22 of them, and there was all these cancers, but no ovarian cancer. "I asked the lady and she said 'nobody knows about that, it's not talked about, there's no research, there's no funding' and that was in 2012. "I thought then and there that I would do something about that and I have." Since then the BOCAG has raised more than $500,000 through events and activities such as its Wodonga Plant Farm $1 book store, the Wodonga Turf Club's Kelsey Watts Memorial Race, teal underwear on the causeway, art exhibitions, a walking event and many others. Ms Watts said the group had achieved more than they thought they would. "We're finished, but because the book store is so successful and the race day is so successful ... they will keep the Kelsey Watts Trust Fund going and that money will go towards the ovarian cancer trials," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Watts said the group was ending because it was hard to find new volunteers for the committee and they felt they'd done their bit. She said she felt "good" despite closing such a personally meaningful and sentimental chapter of her life. "I'm tired, relieved, because it's been a lot of work in 10 years," she said. Ms Watts said she was proudest of the three research breakthroughs the group had funded, one at the Regional Cancer Centre and two at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne. "So it's everywhere, we've been on the radio, we've been on the TV, so the awareness now about ovarian cancer is very high," Ms Watts said.

