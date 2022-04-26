sport, local-sport,

Corowa-Rutherglen's latest midcourt recruit Toni Lind is settling into her debut season at the club, but it's not the first time she's had a Roo as a teammate. Lind and midcourter Olivia Sinclair have previously played together in the Victorian Netball League with City West Falcons, where fellow Roos Sophie Hanrahan and Zoe McLeish are now also playing. Coach Georgie Bruce praised the "quiet achiever" Lind for her efforts so far this season. "She's been a really nice inclusion into the team," Bruce said. "As a player, she's come from great coaching and has played at one of the highest levels. ALSO IN SPORT: "She's a smart player and she just glides through the court. "She's sophisticated and clever." Sinclair has been among the best for the Roos in recent weeks after a strong start to the season. The Roos next task will be against Wodonga Raiders.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/233965a0-0d3c-4e8e-97c5-31f85dde6130.jpg/r0_208_5472_3300_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg