RUN UP Nail Can Hill Run, Albury, Sunday, May 1, from 8am Run it, walk it or ride it. Just nail it! Nail Can Hill Run returns to Nail Can Hill Reserve; the Full Can (11.3 kilometres) starts at 10am from Centaur Road, Lavington, while the Half Can (4.3 kilometres) and School Can Challenge starts at 11am from Bonnie Doon Park, West Albury. The 15-kilometre MTB ride starts at 8am from the same starting line at the Lavington Sports Oval, Centaur Road, and finishes at Bonnie Doon Park about 9am. Head back to Centaur Road to start the run at 10am. Food and drink stalls will be available at the finish line. STOCK UP Peninsula Seasonal Market, Lake Hume Boat Club, Sunday, May 1, 9am to 1pm The first market for the season is coming to Bellbridge this weekend. It will offer handmade and locally-produced goods from the Berringa Peninsula region. The communities of Bellbridge, Bethanga, Talgarno and Granya launched these seasonal markets in late 2020. LISTEN UP Inventi Ensemble New World Symphony, Tudor Hall, Bonegilla Migrant Experience, Sunday, May 1, 2.30pm A famous symphony on home and migration is coming to Bonegilla Migrant Experience. Murray River Fine Music will host Australian chamber music ensemble Inventi Ensemble to present Dvorak's famous New World Symphony. Melbourne-based Inventi Ensemble are known for their arrangements of large-scale orchestral works for chamber ensemble. Patrons can book a pre-concert tour of the national heritage-listed centre from 1.15pm. Tickets: The Cube Wodonga (02) 6022 9311 or thecubewodonga.com.au/Whats-On DRIVE UP Bright Autumn Festival, Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1 Bright Autumn Festival is a 10-day celebration of the season and produce in the High Country. The Gala Weekend offers a market, music and a grand parade on Saturday. Other events are the Wandi Nut Festival, Open Gardens and Autumn Art Exhibition at Bright Art Galley. LOOK UP Little Tornadoes advanced screening, Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga, Sunday, May 1, 12.45pm Little Tornadoes was filmed at Tocumwal in 2009. Starring Mark Leonard Winter, Robert Menzies, Silvia Colloca, the story depicts a newly-single father's efforts to weather the turbulence of change in 1971. Q&A with director Aaron Wilson and Colloca will follow. LAUGH UP Spud's Comedy Club, Birddog, Albury, Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, 8pm to 11pm Spud's Comedy Club is setting up camp upstairs at Birddog over two nights. Hosted by Spud Murphy, laugh out loud with Billy Stiles (Melbourne Comedy Circuit), Christine Basil (One Size Fits All) and Dave O'Neil (Have You Been Paying Attention).

