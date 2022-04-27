news, local-news,

Lawn bowls history will be made at next month's Commercial Club Classic. The popular Albury triples tournament to be staged on May 14 and 15 will celebrate its 40th anniversary with more than $20,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs. Tournament founder John McDonnell said it would be a world first with prize money paid down to 50th position. "There's nowhere in Australia or the world where 50 teams or 150 bowlers receive prizes ranging from $3000 down to $210," he said. "We're expecting more than 340 bowlers to enter. "We've got over 30 clubs at this stage who are travelling for the tournament. I've got 30 bowlers from Dandenong, 24 from Geelong, Learmonth have got 24, so there's nearly 80 bowlers there from those three clubs." The event started in 1983 at the SS and A Club with a perpetual trophy and boxes of wine offered as prizes, but it soon gathered momentum. "Over the next 10 years, prizes went from six boxes to six tables of wine and spirits," Mr McDonnell recalled. IN OTHER NEWS: "The next 13 years, prizes went to 18 tables and winners took home a jacket. Sponsors gave me $2000 to share with the winners." Mr McDonnell was approached by women's bowlers to ask if they could play in the tournament, which until 1994 had been exclusively for men. He approved the request, and, in 2017, Faye Clark, Mary Tragardh and Evelyn Martin became the first women's team to win it. In another first, this year's event will be open to mixed teams of three, as well as three men or three women. Sides will play seven matches across two days at Commercial Club, North Albury, Lavington and Wodonga bowling clubs. "I would like to thank all clubs for their support and I will be looking for someone to run the classic for another 40 years, but I hope to run it a few more years yet," Mr McDonnell added. To enter, contact John McDonnell on 02 6021 7549.

