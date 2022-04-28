news, local-news,

Residents in Jindera and Yarrawonga could clear their homes of unwanted items this weekend or snap up a bargain, as the towns participate in two separate garage sale fundraising events. The Jindera Rural Care Link Community Garage Sale and the Yarrawonga Lions Club Town Garage Sale will both start from 8am on Sunday May 1. Jindera Rural Care Link vice-president Doug Henderson said the community's annual garage sale had become a tradition over the last 10 years. "The results have been fantastic," he said. "The whole community loves it and it is a good fundraiser for the charity, the money from the site allocations and from the selling of the maps, from the sponsorship, that all gets put back into the local Jindera community." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Henderson said the Rural Care Link managed the Jindera opportunity shop, the community monthly newsletter and donated money to various community organisations. "We just donated $5000 to the (Jindera Pioneer) museum to help with an addition to their planing," he said. "We also have people coming in looking for emergency help and we provide food vouchers and shopping vouchers to get them on their way, we also help with accommodation if people are desperate." Yarrawonga Lions Club president Joan Tufvesson said it was the Club's first town garage sale. "We were looking for something different for our club that would involve the community as well," she said. "We looked at dates and we came upon this weekend and we just thought it was a good way to get something different into the town, so as far as we know it hasn't been done in Yarrawonga and we've had a good response so far. "The money will go to the Australian Lions Childhood Cancer Research Foundation. Where we sell the maps down at our club house, we're going to have a breakfast selling bacon and egg rolls and sausages and things and the money from that will go to the same cause." The Yarrawonga Lion's Club has about 20 homes registered for the garage sale, while Jindera Rural Care Link is hoping 100 homes will register. Mr Henderson said residents spent a lot of time preparing for the weekend. "People go from one house to another and they visit neighbours they haven't seen for a while," he said. "So it's a constant stream of people networking around the little community on Sunday so it's a nice, feel good event." To register for sale or for more information, contact the appropriate organisation directly. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/1bcf3c71-f6bf-4902-8bdb-a08b373b703d.jpg/r2_277_5416_3336_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg