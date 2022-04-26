Wangaratta tradesman frustrated by theft of trailer

news, court-and-crime,

A Wangaratta tradesman has been frustrated by the theft of his trailer just two days after he left it at a storage facility. Simon Detlefsen's trailer was taken from Payless Storage on Hay Avenue at 5.35am on April 11. A man in a blue 2004 Nissan Navara could be seen loading up the trailer, which was found crashed on Tungamah-Peechelba Road at Peechelba an hour later. Mr Detlefsen, an electrician, said tools and ladders had been taken from the trailer, which requires extensive repair work. IN OTHER NEWS: "There's probably $4000 worth of damage and lost items," he said. "It certainly annoys you, it's the whole thing of your privacy being violated." Wangaratta officers continue to investigate the matter and are seeking the offender. Call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.

