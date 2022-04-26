news, court-and-crime,

A case involving a young Wodonga man accused of kicking an Albury policeman to the head is close to being "resolved". That was outlined to registrar Caitlin Howard during a brief mention of the man's case during the Albury Local Court list call-over on Tuesday morning. Jacob James Hamilton, 20, has not yet entered a plea to a single charge of causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to resist arrest. IN OTHER NEWS: Hamilton, wearing a dark blue shirt, light blue tie and beige dress pants, was in court for the mention, sitting behind his lawyer, Chirag Patel. Director of Public Prosecutions representative Andrew Hanshaw said the prosecution and defence were seeking that the case be adjourned to May 10, which was granted by Ms Howard. MORE COURT STORIES "A conference has taken place, but my friend (Mr Patel) needs another two weeks so we can finalise negotiations," Mr Hanshaw said. The matter will be listed, once again, for a case conference mention. Bail was continued for Hamilton, who had been remanded in custody for several months until being granted NSW Supreme Court bail earlier this year. At that hearing, Supreme Court Justice Robert Beech-Jones said that despite the community shock and outrage arising from such an alleged assault, Hamilton was entitled to bail. That hearing heard evidence the officer allegedly kicked by Hamilton had titanium plates inserted into his head in the wake of being left with a large depression in his head. Several men have been dealt with by the court over a fight, in which Hamilton was not involved, from just minutes earlier. To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

