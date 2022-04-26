news, local-news,

A heavy vehicle crash momentarily closed the railway line to the Border on Tuesday night. Emergency services were notified of the incident two kilometres south of Uranquinty at around 6pm. Fire and Rescue NSW commander Stewart Alexander said the truck was carrying automotive parts as crews worked to control a diesel leak. "The driver has been treated by paramedics and transported to hospital in Wagga," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "The impact is upon the rail line and it's closed the railway line. "There was a diesel spillage out of one of the fuel tanks and Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters have rendered safe and secured the site." Mr Alexander said RFS brigades and other emergency services had commenced efforts to recover the truck and clear the site completely.

