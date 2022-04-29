JCA Land Consultants has been working on projects throughout Albury Wodonga region for more than 10 years. We are proud to support the land development growth of regional communities, bringing expertise in the areas of civil engineering, land surveying, subdivisions and town planning. Our passion for providing our clients the most reliable and highest-quality service, led us to opening our office in Wodonga. We have worked with various clients from regional towns for 26 years, and now look forward to being an integral part of these communities. JCA are inspired by our clients' enthusiasm for their neighbourhoods and are honoured to be active partners in their quest to further the land development opportunities in regional Victoria. The team at JCA are proud of our reputation for exceeding our client's expectations. At JCA we have a team of dedicated professionals committed to delivering accurate advice and documentation whilst providing a complete service that can take you from pre-purchase feasibility through to delivery. We have a broad range of skills and experience and are committed to continuing education and keeping abreast of current legislation and practices. Benefit from our experience. Building on our experience in the industry, JCA has expanded its Wodonga office. Joining the team Leigh Tidyman brings with him, from our Melbourne office, over a decade of experience in land surveying and together with our dedicated team, will be there to assist you with your subdivisions in Victoria, to guide you through every process. With experience in all types of subdivision from unit developments to broad acre developments, from two lots to 1000 lots. We conduct level and feature surveys, site-analysis surveys, re-establishments of title boundaries and much more. We have the technology for GPS surveys, asset recording and UAV modelling and aerial surveys. JCA uses the latest technology and state-of-the-art equipment and provide the peace-of-mind that comes with working with licensed surveyors, with full accreditation across all relevant authorities along with well-established relationships with local municipalities, water authorities and government agencies. Leigh and the team at JCA are confident that with shorter lead times and detailed drawings, we will be able to assist with your land surveying requirements. Call (02) 6062 3648 to chat with Leigh or go to jcalc.com.au for more information on the services we provide.

JCA Land Consultants supports regional growth

