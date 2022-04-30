James Brown James has had more than 20 years experience in the livestock industry, as a qualified stock and station agent and stud stock auctioneer. Starting as a trainee with a major pastoral house, and working in different areas from the Riverina to the Western Districts of Victoria, James gained experience in all facets of the agency industry before moving to the North East - taking a role as a stud stock auctioneer. Previously working as a livestock buyer covering most of the eastern seaboard, James' connections within the livestock industry are extensive. After three years working in residential real estate with Ray White Albury, James established Ray White Rural & Livestock Albury in 2017. James is extremely proud of the team of eight staff and is excited about what the future holds for Ray White Rural & Livestock Albury. David Benson David has been a qualified Stock & Station Agent for the past 35 years. After moving his family to the Albury Area in 2015, David developed a strong connection to the area, recognising the opportunities and security the area offers to businesses and families. David recently became a Director of Ray White Rural & Livestock Albury after initially joining James in 2019. Tim Ward Tim has been involved in Agriculture most of his life, born and bred locally. The past 16 years have been with the stock and station industry, specialising in Rural Property sales in the Eastern Riverina Region, North East District of Victoria and the Upper Murray Region. Tim joined the team in 2020. Malcolm Gunn Malcolm Gunn joined the team in 2017, specialising in the sale and marketing of rural lifestyle properties. After 12 years on the Mornington Peninsula selling rural and lifestyle property, Malcolm returned home to Victoria's Ovens and Murray region in 2012. Malcolm is truly passionate about rural real estate and has decades of experience. Lachie Williams Lachie joined Ray White Rural & Livestock in 2020 wanting to return to the Riverina after being in the industry for three years. Lachie was eager to be a part of a young growing business and is passionate about his job as a Livestock Agent. Lachie loves the people within the business, learning new skills and gaining knowledge of clients from those around him. Chloe Janic The newest recruit to the team, Chloe joined in 2021 and is truly passionate about the industry. Chloe loves interacting with people on a day to day basis and assisting them to achieve the best result they can with their livestock. Chloe is inspired to progress her career by working alongside and learning from her colleagues.

Meet the team at Ray White Rural & Livestock Albury.

