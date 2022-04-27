sport, local-sport,

Lauren Jackson is primed for her first competitive game in the stadium named in her honour. The Australian basketball great has been confirmed for Saturday night's clash against Manly-Warringah at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre after a dominant return to the court at the weekend. Despite playing just half the available minutes across the Bandits' double-header against Central Coast and Hills Hornets, Jackson knocked down 57 points and pulled in 21 rebounds. The scary thing for rival teams is, she is only going to get better. "I haven't really played basketball in eight years, so I was definitely really nervous," Jackson said. "I think back to the trauma from when I retired and all the injuries and everything that I had to go through, it was a big hurdle for me to overcome to get out there and to, I guess, put myself in situations where I was a little bit vulnerable and I could potentially get hurt again. "So I think for me it was just getting over that first hurdle and then the rest of it will come. I think I can only get better from here and I'm just really excited to see how far I can get." Jackson said she appreciated being able to travel home on the team bus and sleep in her own bed after so many years as a professional travelling from city to city and living in hotel rooms. "I've never really been able to do that before, so it was a really unique experience," she said. "I think it was just really fun to be with my teammates and my son (Harry) was there. He was on the bench which was really gorgeous. ALSO IN SPORT: "A couple of my best friends are on the team, so it was really special to be able to play with them and be able to be represent Albury-Wodonga. "Something that I've always wanted to do is just really enjoy it. "I just feel really glad and honoured that I get this opportunity to do it again." She said Harry loved his time with the group and became friends with coach Matt Paps, who was thrilled to have Jackson on court. "Obviously Lauren getting through the weekend unscathed was pretty successful, as well as the rest of the team," Paps said. "We were carrying a few injuries going into the weekend and I was a bit concerned with the double-header and it was our first really long road trip." A huge crowd is set to welcome Jackson back home and Paps said it will provide his side a major advantage. "We've probably got the biggest crowd in the competition and it flips where the other team has got to do the six to seven-hour bus trip to get here," he added. Tip-off is at 6pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

