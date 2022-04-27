sport, australian-rules-football, north wangaratta, fox footy, the carlton draught

North Wangaratta will learn on Wednesday night which AFL legend will make a cameo appearance for the club later this season. The Hawks were recently announced as one of eight lucky clubs across Victoria who were announced the winners of 'The Carlton Draft' promotion. More than 500 entries were received in the promotion which is aimed at helping bush footy clubs get back on their feet after COVID. ALSO IN SPORT The other seven clubs selected were Dalyston, Campbells Creek, Nhill, Portarlington, Branxholme Wallacedale, Longwood and Gormandale. Four-time premiership Hawk Jarryd Roughead alongside Eddie Betts, Dale Thomas, Nathan Jones, Brendon Goddard, Alex Rance, Shaun Burgoyne and Cam Mooney are the former stars up for grabs in the draft. Fox Footy will broadcast 'draft night' on Wednesday, April 27 (tonight). The draft order and how it's determined will also be revealed. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/d2918b85-1d75-446b-93a8-e0aeecd830ec.jpg/r2_262_5131_3160_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg