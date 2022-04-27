news, local-news,

Albury Council has announced Ian Burton and Laxna Bhujel as the Medical Scholarship recipients for 2022. The former Xavier High School and Trinity Anglican College dux recipients (respectively) will receive $5000 to support their degree in medicine at the University of NSW, with the aim they'll return to regional communities where their skills are desperately needed once they have completed their studies. Mr Burton said he was thankful to the community and council for their support. IN OTHER NEWS: "I've always lived rurally so that's sort of all I know and it's the sense of community mostly that has driven me to want to join it and serve it as it's served me throughout my life so far," he said. Ms Bhujel said she wanted to serve the community too. "Receiving this scholarship boosted my confidence so much and my morale to continue doing my best and giving back to my community," she said. "There are obviously some stigmas still around some issues, so I just want to help people and contributing to the community as a whole would be beneficial." The pair are in their first year of study at the UNSW rural medical school campus in Wagga, but in their third year they have the option to transfer to the Albury Wodonga Health campus. The scholarship has existed for many years. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/dead77bf-5183-4838-bfbd-2c5868aecb77.jpg/r3_426_5470_3515_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg