news, local-news,

AN Indigenous artwork at Albury airport, education on racism and acknowledging Wiradjuri country are aims of a draft reconciliation action plan approved by Albury Council this week. The plan, known as a RAP, was unanimously supported after having been subject to consultation with Border Indigenous representatives. It follows Wodonga Council adopting its own RAP to cover two years from November last year. The Albury version is due to extend for two years from June, with feedback being taken from the public for 28 days before it is lodged with Reconciliation Australia for final endorsement. In a message that accompanies the plan, mayor Kylie King and chief executive Frank Zaknich described it as "providing real and practical actions to celebrate and showcase our strong and unique Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture as well as empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people". There are 70 objectives in the RAP and the council has allocated $200,000 to help realise them. They cover enhanced cultural learning, promoting race relations through anti-discrimination strategies and observing cultural protocols. Having an Indigenous artwork at Albury airport as part of an acknowledgement of country, reviewing the naming of local assets and implementing traditional Wiradjuri language names for streets and signs on highway entrances are all flagged. Albury and District Local Aboriginal Land Council chairman Tyrell Ingram was part of an external RAP advisory committee. He lauded the blueprint and added "we want to see some real tangible outcomes". Mr Ingram cited employment goals in the RAP as a priority. IN OTHER NEWS: "I see both councils as pillars to encourage change from the wider community with employment," he said. "If they come on the journey more businesses will follow the lead." Measures to improve Indigenous employment cited in the RAP include developing a tailored recruitment strategy, hiring an Aboriginal curator for the library-museum and increasing the percentage of Indigenous staff at the council. The council, which has 586 workers, was unable to quantify its Indigenous employee numbers but noted at least six took a NAIDOC Day off in 2020 as cultural leave. Meanwhile, Indigo Council on Tuesday night adopted its RAP after a draft was presented in October. It is classified as a 'reflect' RAP, while Albury has an 'innovate' RAP. The former is considered entry level, while the latter indicates a greater demonstration of reconciliation awareness and commitment. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/bc16c75a-41f9-44b1-bb4c-869aca531a37.jpg/r0_278_5458_3362_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg