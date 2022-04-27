Third man wanted over Wodonga stabbing remanded in custody

news, local-news,

A man accused of inviting a person into his Wodonga home before stabbing him remains in custody. Police had appealed for information to find Ricky Armstong, who is accused of stabbing Tobby Jarvis with Kieran Heather and Darcy Widdison. The incident occurred in Armstong's De Kerilleau Drive unit on March 19. Widdison, Heather and Jarvis were all taken into custody in the days and weeks after the incident, and police sought help to find Armstong. He was recently arrested and returned to the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday. The 25-year-old appeared in the dock in a blue Hillfiger shirt. He did not make an application for bail. IN OTHER NEWS: Magistrate Ian Watkins said it was noted in court during an earlier appearance on Friday that drug withdrawal was a custody management issue. He asked if it was still an issue. "Yes and no," Armstong replied. The court heard he required medication for epilepsy, anxiety and a sleep disorder. Armstrong was remanded in custody and will return on May 24. The court has previously heard the three-on-one attack was preplanned in a bid to silence Jarvis, who is in custody on unrelated charges. Police believe Jarvis had threatened to report Heather to NSW officers over the theft of a welder. The court heard Jarvis had been forced to dodge knife blows and smashed a window in a bid to escape. He was treated at hospital for knife wounds but discharged himself. All four men remain in custody after separate court appearances. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/07728661-f1fc-44bd-8e0b-c052423f155c.jpg/r0_153_459_412_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg