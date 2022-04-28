news, local-news,

"Our community should not have to wait for another tragic accident before this road gets the attention it needs." That's the opinion of Beechworth resident Lia Mitchell, who wants to see action taken on Buckland Gap Road, which she and many others use to travel to and from Myrtleford. Ms Mitchell has started an online petition to create a safe paved shoulder on the dangerous stretch, which is sealed from Beechworth but abruptly stops and becomes gravel at Lee Morrison Road, around 12 kilometres south. A sealed edge isn't restored until drivers reach the Great Alpine Road between Bowmans Forrest and Gapsted. "There is no paved shoulder to speak of, which means it is very dangerous when wide trucks are driving past in the opposite direction," Ms Mitchell said. "Drivers must edge off onto the rocky shoulder to allow the truck to pass safely. "Vehicles have very little room on the road to pass safely along straights when following a slower vehicle. "Wet weather has created deep ruts at the edge of the paving. The gravel shoulder is not even flat and this adds to the danger." Since January 2016, there have been four reported crashes along Buckland Gap Road, with one resulting in serious injury. The Victorian government's routine maintenance program included shoulder grading along the entire length of Buckland Gap Road in 2021 and it will be completed again in 2022. IN OTHER NEWS: "The safety of road users is paramount and our thoughts are with anyone affected by road trauma," a government spokesperson said. "Over the past 12 months we've completed a number of routine maintenance works along Buckland Gap Road including edge repairs, spot filling and shoulder grading." Ms Mitchell said frequent users of the route understood Victorian Road Safety Minister Ben Carroll had ranging priorities across the state, but it wasn't a new problem. "It's a place we all grip the steering wheel a little tighter and keep our eyes and ears peeled if we're on a bike," she said. Wangaratta transport company Canny Carrying Co is among the more than 400 signatures on the petition. "As a transport provider to the North East region, our vehicles often find themselves on unsafe areas of road in order to provide transport solutions for our customers," office manager Kayla Canny said. "Buckland Gap Road is one of these areas and we fully support Lia and her petition to better this section of road so trucks and all vehicles can share the road without unnecessary distress." The state government has spent more than $50 million in maintenance on North East roads in the past year. Visit change.org to view the petition. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/135a1d71-7871-4dc5-8708-3d937b0aaee5.jpg/r0_310_5257_3280_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg