A Bright cafe which allegedly employed two children under 15 has been charged with child employment breaches. The company which runs the cafe, Schultz & Associates Pty Ltd (trading as The Riverdeck Kitchen), faces 27 charges. It is alleged the firm contravened state laws that regulate the employment of children under 15. The Magistrates' Court of Victoria will hear evidence the company failed to obtain mandatory child employment permits before employing the minors. IN OTHER NEWS: The charges relate to the alleged employment of children between April and August in 2021. The maximum penalty for each offence is 100 penalty units ($16,522 for offences occurring before June 30, 2021 and $18,174 for offences after that date). The matter has been listed for mention in the Magistrates' Court in Melbourne on May 10. The Wage Inspectorate of Victoria said it would not comment as the matter is before the court. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

