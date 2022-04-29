PGC Security was established in 1993 by locals, Joh and Shane Paynter, who still own and run the company today. "We will customise and design a solution to suit your situation and budget to ensure the best security is in place for your safety and protection. "At PGC Security we've got you covered," Joh Paynter, Paynter Security CEO said. Over the past 29 years, PGC Security has continued to grow and evolve, expanding the services offered as well as setting up a second office in Wagga Wagga. This makes PGC security the longest running, locally owned security company in Albury Wodonga. "While we specialise in servicing the Albury/ Wodonga and Wagga areas we also have clients in other locations, from Coffs Harbour to Maffra, Lake Cargelligo to Mount Hotham and everywhere in between," Joh said. Focused on offering a local service based on national standards, Joh and the team look at 'the big picture' in regard to client's needs and helping to streamline their security. The team maintain the motto "big enough to service, small enough to care." Servicing both commercial and domestic clients, PGC Security offers a complete range of services including, but not limited to, alarm technicians and installations, mobile patrols, static guards, special event crowd control, security training, CCTV technology, cash in transit, and armed security services. "We also have a state of the art control room located in Albury, meaning the trained and qualified PGC Security team are local and, therefore, familiar with the areas being securely monitored. "This also means a single point of communication for clients should anything occur," Joh said. "Additionally, all PGC staff are trained in all aspects of the industry as well as customer service and conflict resolution." PGC Security are dedicated to looking towards the future and continuing to change and evolve where security is required. In line with this, Joh Paynter is a current Security Licensing & Enforcement Directorate (SLED) Advisory Council member. Traditionally the Advisory Council includes security management from national, city-based, security organisations. "My goal is to ensure that regional areas, small business security operators, the security operatives on the job, the cross-border operators and women in the security industry have a voice in the big smoke," Joh said. The experience, qualifications, and expertise of Joh and the team at PGC Security means clients are receiving the highest level of security services in the region. For more information go to www.pgc.net.au or call (02) 6057 7777.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/6a92661b-6ee1-498d-abe2-123c07049825.jpg/r0_149_4912_2924_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Always safe and secure thanks to PGC Security

