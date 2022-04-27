coronavirus, NSW government, Member for Albury Justin Clancy, Coronavirus, COVID-19

Up to 7.9 million free rapid antigen tests will be given to higher risk groups through a NSW program beginning this week. Member for Albury Justin Clancy said the RATs would be available to help protect those with disability, young people in out-of-home care, multicultural and Aboriginal communities. "Early diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 is vital, especially for higher risk cohorts like people with disability," Mr Clancy said. "Free RATs are being rolled out through disability service providers and neighbour centres, improving access to these important tools in the fight against coronavirus." IN OTHER NEWS: The program will run for four months initially before a review into whether it should be extended. Information for service providers is available on the Department of Communities and Justice website. "It is great to see the government making it a priority to protect some of the most vulnerable in our community by allowing people with disability to access as many RATs as they need," Mr Clancy said on Wednesday.

