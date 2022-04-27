news, local-news,

Albury Wodonga Health is encouraging residents to prepare for winter by receiving a flu vaccination, as well as continuing the push for increased COVID-19 vaccinations across the community. Influenza case numbers hit record lows in 2020 and 2021 as lockdowns limited movement and international borders remained closed, but Albury Wodonga Health executive director of public health Lucie Shanahan said there were greater concerns about people getting the flu this year. "We strongly encourage anyone who is six months and over to have a flu vaccination," she said. "There are significant concerns about the flu this year given that the community is more vulnerable to the virus, giving the lower recent exposure to it and the lower update of flu vaccinations in the past few years." The flu vaccination is free to children aged six months to five years, all Aboriginal people over six months, those over six months with medical conditions which increase their chance of flu and its complications, pregnant women and people aged 65 and over. IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Shanahan said the vaccine was provided by GPs, many pharmacists and local governments in Albury Wodonga Health's catchment. "As a health provider, we always recommend people to be vaccinated against preventable illnesses such as the flu to avoid severe illness, as well as to reduce the impact on the health system where possible," she said. "Along with vaccination, we would encourage people to continue to practice good hand hygiene, stay away from others if they are sick and wear a mask where social distancing is not possible." Albury Wodonga Health has also continued to ask residents to come forward for COVID-19 vaccination. The service is running an outreach clinic at Rutherglen tomorrow at Lions Park from 2pm to 5pm. On Friday there will be another clinic at the Walbundrie Sports Ground from 9.30am to 2.30pm, in collaboration with the Murrumbidgee Local Health District. Next week Albury Wodonga Health will be at Bright's Alpine Community Health Centre for three consecutive days from Monday to Wednesday, 1.30pm to 4pm, and at Beechworth's Bantik House in Sydney Road on Saturday May 7, from 9am to 2pm. No bookings are required for these outreach clinics and people are able to walk in to receive either Pfizer or Novavax vaccines. "We continue to look at ways to increase our outreach service throughout the catchment and encourage eligible people to come forward to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, particularly as the winter approaches," Ms Shanahan said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

