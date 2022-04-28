news, local-news,

Albury teachers will strike next week after NSW Teachers Federation members made a unanimous decision to protest over the state government's refusal to negotiate a pay rise of more than 2.5 per cent. The union said the strike would happen on May 4 and affect members across the Southern Riverina region. It also placed an immediate ban on all new government policies due for implementation on and from day 1 term 2. In addition, should NSW government MPs seek to enter school grounds, federation members were advised to walk out for as long as MPs remain on-site. A poll of 10,000 NSW teachers found 73 per cent said their workload was unmanageable. Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos said the NSW premier had failed students, their parents, and the teaching profession. "If we don't pay teachers what they are worth, we won't get the teachers we need," he said. "That the government is pursuing a new award that seeks to impose a 2.04 per cent salary cap, with no change to the crippling working conditions ... for a three-year period, is contemptuous. "At a time when inflation is running at 3.5 per cent and predicted to grow, this would constitute a cut to teachers' real income." IN OTHER NEWS: A representative for the NSW Department of Education said it was "deeply disappointed" at the union's decision to strike given the dispute was set to be arbitrated in the Industrial Relations Commission. Mr Gavrielatos said the profession had no alternative but to act in the interests of students and the profession and take industrial action. "The teacher shortage has created a crisis in our classrooms," he said. "As of February, there were a total of 2383 permanent vacancies across 1251 schools in NSW." He said government reports said the main reasons people did not want to enter the profession and why teachers don't want to stay in the profession were unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive salaries. He said the solution to the teacher shortage and its causes cannot be addressed nor resolved in the Industrial Relations Commission. "The government's own regulations effectively prevent the IRC from addressing the causes of the teacher shortage," he said. "Its own regulations will result in a predetermined outcome consistent with the government's 2.5 per cent salary cap." The federation's country organiser for the Riverina region, Jack O'Brien, said the profession had been struggling to keep staffing numbers at a reasonable level for years. "We don't take industrial action lightly - this has been going on for a long time but the government is not willing to be reasonable," he said. He said the workforce was ageing and experienced teachers were leaving.

