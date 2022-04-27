news, local-news,

A MIX of sadness and happiness is how Danny Lowe describes his return to Wodonga Council after winning an election countback on Wednesday morning. The 50 year-old will replace former deputy mayor Kat Bennett who resigned last month. "It's bittersweet in the sense of having to lose Kat for me to get in, but I'm very excited about the upcoming term," Mr Lowe said. He spent a term on council from 2016 before missing out on re-election in 2020. The countback by the Victorian Electoral Commission was held at 10am on Wednesday with Mr Lowe finishing ahead of Danny Chamberlain and Rupinder Kaur. He has until 10am Friday to formally embrace the ballot result and plans to notify the commission today of his acceptance. The comeback councillor will be re-entering the chamber amid a charged atmosphere with the Victorian government appointing monitor Janet Dore to oversee the council until next January. Ms Dore will assess the culture and governance of the council and be party to selecting a new chief executive. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Lowe was unfazed by having an overseer. "The monitor I think will be a good thing," he said. "Someone has had concerns and only those working on the inside will really know what is happening and if they've got concerns the monitor will help them work through them. "Healthy debate is good to have and strong debate is good to have but I think the monitor is there to make sure it's just that and it's left inside the chamber." Mr Lowe said he would not be changing his approach to being a councillor. "I worked hard last time and I'll continue to work hard," he said. Key concerns include the number of adult change tables in Wodonga's CBD, a new hospital and the continued development of Baranduda Fields where he would like to see a centre of excellence to tackle sport and mental health. In 2020, Mr Lowe supported former Albury councillor Murray King in pushing for a tourism park on Lincoln Causeway, an idea subsequently dumped by the Twin Cities. "I would like to see the reasoning behind the council voting to drop that," Mr Lowe said. "We need to embrace being on the Murray River." Mr Lowe hopes to have taken the oath and rejoined the council for its next meeting on May 16. He said he had faced a major health battle and been undergoing treatment on the Border, but stressed it would not impede on his ability to serve ratepayers.

