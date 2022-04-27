news, court-and-crime,

A man raided a farm shed at Gerogery and stole a jewellery box and several empty glass bottles because he believed the property had been abandoned. Lavington man Bruce Blackhall, who remains in Junee jail bail refused, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aggravated enter dwelling in company with the intention to steal. Albury Local Court magistrate Tony Murray was told a sentence assessment report had already been completed on the 45-year-old. IN OTHER NEWS: Nevertheless, defence lawyer Angus Lingham asked for an adjournment of sentencing until May 10 so he could obtain further material relevant to his client. Mr Lingham told Mr Murray that Blackhall, a part-time removalist, previously pleaded not guilty to the charge. Police said Blackhall and another man went to the Glenellen Road property on February 25 about 12.45pm. The farm was described as a large rural acreage with a house and several sheds. It had been vacant for "a number of years", though a neighbour continued to keep a daily watch on the farm on behalf of the owner as there had been several burglaries in recent times. On that day, the neighbour saw a black Holden Rodeo utility parked at the farm and so called police. They arrived about 1.40pm to find the front gate locked, so the officers climbed a fence and walked over to a main shed. They heard noises and then saw Blackhall rummaging through property inside the shed. He complied when they asked him to step outside. Blackhall was carrying two bags stolen from the shed that contained looted property including empty jars and bottles, a nine-volt battery charger and a 2012 calendar. Blackhall told police after his arrest he had been told the farm was abandoned.

