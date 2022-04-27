news, court-and-crime,

An Albury interstate truck driver who had just assaulted his partner threatened to kill her if she reported his violence to the police, a court has heard. Desmond John Keenan had a history of intimidating and abusing his partner of nine years and her three adult daughters on returning from days on the road, police said. The 53-year-old, who had a listed address in court papers of his South Albury employer, has pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related charges of common assault and stalking or intimidation. IN OTHER NEWS: But defence lawyer Angus Lingham asked Albury Local Court magistrate Tony Murray for a brief adjournment of the charges. Mr Lingham said he had only just come into the matter and needed to source sentencing material in support of his client. Keenan will have his matter finalised on May 17. The court heard his latest offending put him in breach of a conditional release order. His threatening behaviour had continued throughout the life of the relationship. Police said Keenan arrived home on March 11 about 3pm, walked inside and began "ranting and raving about the mess inside the house". His tirade was directed at one of the victim's daughters. The victim, 52, intervened, telling Keenan to "back the f--- of". Keenan grabbed his partner by both arms and pinned her to a wall, causing immediate pain. She told him to let go, which he did. But then he punched her to the head and walked away. Police said the woman felt genuine fear when Keenan threatened: "If you go to the police I will kill you." To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

