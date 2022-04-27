sport, australian-rules-football, michael thompson, kiewa-sandy creek, work commitments

Michael Thompson says he is unlikely to make his first appearance of the season against flag fancy Chiltern on Saturday. The big Hawk has missed the first three rounds due to work commitments. He is working away in Bendigo which also requires weekend shifts. "I'm probably still at least two weeks away from playing my first match," Thompson said. "I'm still working away in Bendigo but I'm keen to get back playing and the boys have done a good job so far and hopefully we will be hard to beat again. "I haven't even been able to get out there to watch a game yet because I have been working on Saturday's lately which is a bit of a nightmare. "I'm hoping to at least get there this weekend to watch the boys against Chiltern. "Chiltern look to be a genuine top-three side and are always a tough nut to crack on their home ground." Despite missing one of their best players, the Hawks have been untroubled in the first three rounds. They have posted thumping wins against Mitta United, Tallangatta and Rutherglen. ALSO IN SPORT In a further bonus key forward Mitch Paton is also yet to play for the Hawks this season because of injury. High-profile recruit Connor Newnham has had an instant impact up forward for the Hawks with 12 goals including six in last weekend's big win over Rutherglen. The visitors will be hoping big Hawks Tristan Mann alongside Jack McDonald can at least break even with the Swans' imposing big man trio of Scott Meyer, Kyle Magee and Nick Bracher.

