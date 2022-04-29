Kirinari is very pleased to announce the opening of our new purpose-built accommodation at Vickers Road Lavington. This highly-specialised and innovative housing is suitable for people with a disability with complex needs. It also achieves a beautiful home that delivers so much more than simply the bricks and mortar components of a house. The development has been possible due to the support and involvement of the Hume Bank and Zauner Construction. The building project was architecturally designed in consultation with occupational therapy and behaviour support clinicians and in response to the absence of any robust specialist disability accommodation in this region. The aim of the development was to showcase what can be achieved with good design and with careful consideration for the unique housing requirements of people with a disability requiring a Robust build. Kirinari provides accommodation support to people with a disability across most of Regional NSW and Victoria. In time Kirinari will develop similar builds in the larger townships across the region. There are two distinct sites each providing accommodation for five customers in their own self-contained villa surrounded by extensively landscaped gardens. The gardens have been specifically designed to enhance the surrounding native bushland and provide a haven for native flora and fauna. Kirinari CEO Diane Lynch said the extensive gardens were important to Kirinari's customers. "Gardens are a place of refuge or retreat for people generally - whether it's the simple enjoyment of the outdoors, the perfume of a lemon scented gum after rain, the changing colours of the seasons or the pleasure of watching visits from birds and insects - but for people who have experienced trauma, a garden becomes a sanctuary," she said "At Kirinari we recognise that the surrounding gardens play just as critical a role in achieving a wonderful home, as the actual building itself."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/bd13536b-4ef5-4d3b-b6a0-69c70880ff95.JPG/r0_295_5184_3224_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Offering a lot more than just housing at Kirinari

