news, court-and-crime,

A man accused of stealing a dog while allegedly armed with a gas pistol in North Albury on October 24 has been committed for trial before the District Court. Jarvis Raymond Godwin, 35, of Lavington, was committed on charges of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon and possess an unauthorised pistol. IN OTHER NEWS: Godwin will be arraigned on May 13. He appeared briefly before Albury Local Court magistrate Tony Murray this week via a video link to the South Coast Correctional Centre. To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/29777eb2-2ffb-4e2b-a876-ef42f32b0aaf.jpg/r67_391_1855_1401_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg