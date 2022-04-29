news, local-news,

A BORDER singer with a spring in his step will appear in the national spotlight next week. Flying Fruit Fly Circus trainee Arthur Hull, 17, will perform in The Voice 2022 blind auditions on Tuesday night. Hull will sing a Bruno Mars tune and play the piano. He said it was hard to say if circus performing or singing in the spotlight was more demanding. "Circus is extremely physically demanding but singing is not physically easy either," he said. "Both present their own challenges." Learning piano from age six, Hull started training with Australia's oldest national youth circus aged eight and began singing when he joined the Trinity Anglican College school band at 12. The son of Flying Fruit Fly Circus chief executive Richard Hull and theatre producer Beck Palmer, Hull felt comfortable in the limelight. But his audition preparation was not without drama. "I had just got out of the ICU in Albury for anaphylactic shock," Hull said. "I literally got out of hospital, slammed down a burger and went to the airport to catch a plane (for the auditions)." IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS: Hull was supported in Sydney by his parents and a friend, Josh Beckett. "It was so much fun and a great experience," he said. "The feedback I got from the professional artists; you wouldn't be able to get that from many places." Walla farmer and country music singer Danny Phegan nailed his blind audition when The Voice 2022 premiered on Easter Monday. His rendition of Niall Horan's This Town turned three out of four judges' chairs and earned him a spot on Team Keith. Hull's blind audition on The Voice 2022 will air on Channel 7 on Tuesday at 7.30pm.

