A BIKE ride from Sydney to Melbourne, inspired by an Indian polio sufferer and watching the Tour de France, reached Wodonga on Thursday. The 900-kilometre journey is in aid of Catholic charity Caritas and began last Saturday and ends on Sunday. It is being undertaken by Caritas Australia's chief executive Kirsty Robertson and its advancement director Richard Landels. They stopped off at Wodonga's Catholic College on Thursday's leg from Holbrook to Wangaratta. IN LIFESTYLE NEWS: "The aim of the ride is to raise awareness about Caritas Australia and the work we do and visit communities that have been very supportive of us and come to places like this school and say 'thank you'," Ms Robertson said. Money raised will go to Project Compassion and Caritas Ks to help people such as Indian polio sufferer Biru who was given support to turn his bicycle mechanic talents into a business. A member of the Ho, an ethnic minority, Biru has a wife and four daughters. "We both blame each other," Ms Robertson said when asked who conceived the ride which is expected to raise $50,000. "We had watched a video of Biru and then there was the Tour de France and at the same time we were going through lockdowns in Sydney and we felt we needed something to motivate us. "I would consider myself a recreational cyclist before this but we've done quite a bit of training, both indoors and outdoors. "Normally we've been doing 100 kilometres a week." The pair will ride from Wangaratta to Euroa on Friday. Those wanting to donate to the cause can go www.caritas.org.au on the internet. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

