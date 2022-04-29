news, local-news,

Jim Begley and Kate Chamberlain had never met, but little did they know they were about to embark on one of the toughest assignments of their lives together. The Wodonga RSL president and vice-president have officially stepped down from their posts after a hugely-successful Anzac Day in the Border city. Mr Begley was voted in as sub-branch president at the 2020 annual general meeting in March, with Ms Chamberlain his secretary. But after one week of what they described "normal trading" the club was turned on its head as the pair had to break it to members they were closed due to COVID restrictions. "It was a real challenge to advocate that our primary responsibility was in support of the government, irrespective of whatever the government requires some of the membership called for dissent and making a point," Ms Chamberlain said. "It was our responsibility as a committee of management in the name of veterans that we supported the government and complied with all the restrictions. It was particularly difficult for that first Anzac Day." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Begley and the committee took it upon themselves to keep the club going and decided to offer takeaway meals out of the kitchen during lockdowns. The chef was the only paid staff member and Mr Begley paid for a lot of the produce out of his own pocket. "In hindsight, we should have shut it because you've still got power, rates and insurance hanging there," Mr Begley said. "You'd see the people in Melbourne losing their businesses and some who come here for a couple of drinks were getting upset for nothing, but we couldn't do anything about it. "We were really proud of how we went and if it hadn't have been for Kate, we probably wouldn't have survived." A private dawn service was held in 2020 with the RSL president and vice-president, while a modified program took place in 2021, but Mr Begley and Ms Chamberlain can safely say they've left the sub-branch in a strong position. Wodonga RSL will hold its annual general meeting on Saturday to appoint a new committee.

