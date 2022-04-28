news, local-news,

A new immersive photography exhibition exploring Pacific Islander identity is opening tomorrow night at the Murray Art Museum Albury. Don't be bashful, wear the flower behind your ear is the first institutional solo exhibition by photo and moving image artist and curator Talia Smith. Ms Smith, who is from Aotearoa, New Zealand, but is now based in Sydney, said her exhibition was inspired by misconceptions or stereotypes of Pacific Islander people, interests and art. IN OTHER NEWS: "Going through art school ... a lot of people would say my art is not Pacific Islander art, but what is Pacific Islander art?" she said. "It is Pacific art because I'm a Pacific Islander, but I don't use traditional things, like I don't do Tivaevae quilt making. "Using photography and what I actually focus on I think a lot of people would actually think I'm not Pacific enough, because I'm not their idea of what being a Pacific Islander is." Ms Smith said growing up half Pacific Islander half New Zealand European she had constantly tried to pin down her identity. "I've come to an age now where I know that there actually isn't one conclusion, it's always changing," she said. "Also questioning things like authenticity, like what does it mean to be a true Pacific Islander? There is no meaning of that. "I hope that people in Albury understand that and can maybe approach people that they know with more openness." The exhibition opening starts on Friday at 6pm and on Saturday there'll be a virtual tour and Q&A with Ms Smith from 11am to 11.45am. Both events are free.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/0c3b308b-f14f-413d-9d0a-faaf71bf6387.jpg/r3_470_5566_3613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg