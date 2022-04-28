news, local-news,

Within a fortnight, nine Border residents with a disability will be moving into a new, fully accessible home, which was opened today in Lavington. Border disability support provider Mercy Connect will run supported living development 'Waratah Place' on Kambora Court, which has brand new one and two bedroom units. Mercy Connect chief executive Trent Dean said he was "absolutely ecstatic" that the site was open after years of work and challenges most recently including floods slowing down the progress of electrical work and COVID-19 causing workers to be furloughed. "Today's a real milestone," he said. "I'm really pleased that everyone's pushed through and that despite those challenges we're here." The new development will also feature a social hub with an administrative office space, communal kitchen, lounge, dining and patio area and an overnight accommodation room for staff. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Dean said the shared spaces would create a sense of community among residents and the suburban location of the homes would promote the inclusion of residents within the broader community. "A big part of this disability sector is disability inclusion," he said. "If we are building sites outside of town 20 to 30 kilometers away - that haven't got infrastructure that haven't got social supports, haven't got hospitals, health, all the essentials - we're setting people up to fail. "So we're setting them up here close to supermarkets, close to community facilities, where they've got a greater chance of choice and control to live their most fulfilled lives." Waratah Place residents will receive tailored support and participate in activities to increase their independence and community involvement. Mercy Connect program participant Daniel Quinn conducted a welcome to country at the opening ceremony. Mr Quinn said the facility was "absolutely beautiful". "They've got big shower rooms, nice bedrooms," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/64b9764f-3c82-4245-a98b-fff97d378a7a.jpg/r61_292_5509_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg