Organisers of the Border's first Camaro and Firebird Nationals are excited to bring the event back in 2024. More than $10,000 was donated to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre from various activities across the Easter weekend. The top authentic Camaro winner was Shawn Holdsworth with his 2019 ZL1 Camaro, while the standout modified entry was Lee Payne's 1971 Camaro. John and Nadia Kostiuk were crowned champions in the authentic Firebird category, while Chris Seton's 1967 Firebird impressed judges in the modified class. IN OTHER NEWS: "We will be back in 2024 with a bigger and better event which is already in the planning," CFNATS committee member Craig Goodshaw said. Participants travelled from across Australia to be involved, with one owner making the 3500-kilometre journey from Perth. Several of the Camaros on display were involved in the driver's parade at the 2021 Bathurst 1000 Supercars race. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

