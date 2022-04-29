sport, australian-rules-football, john whitehead, 700 match, milestone

John Whitehead is the first to admit he was a bit of a 'smart alec' as a player. So it was no real surprise that he landed himself in hot water after giving the umpire a bit of lip when runner for Koondrook in the Central Murray football league back in the early 1990s. "I was the runner for Koondrook and said something to the umpire as I was running past," Whitehead said. "After the match I was in the rooms and one of the committeemen came up to me and said 'you better get out of here, the umpire is looking for you.' "So I did." As fate would have it, Whitehead crossed paths with the umpire the following day at a mate's barbecue. "I couldn't believe it but the umpire happened to be a brother of my mate who played for Koondrook," he said. "So we ended up having a bit of a discussion about what had happened the previous day and what I had said to him. "To cut a long story short, he challenged me to have a go at umpiring. "I guess you could say that the rest is history." Fast forward more than three decades later and Whitehead is set to notch his 700th match as a whistleblower on Saturday. "I went down to do a pre-season with the umpires at Cohuna which is where I first started," he said. "I arrived on the Border in 1993 and have been umpiring ever since." Whitehead is one of the most experienced umpires still going around on the Border. Ken Wright and Peter Smith are also among the most experienced after the passing of Noel 'Banjo' Pattison and 'Boola' Mannering in recent years. "I went to the umpires' awards night last year where a few umpires received awards for their outstanding service," he said. "They also mentioned that I was up to 694 matches. "It then became a goal to get to 700 and I'm proud to say that I will achieve that on Saturday." One of Whitehead's most memorable matches was the 1998 Coreen league grand final between Jerilderie and Wahgunyah at Buraja. He umpired the match alongside Gavin Lappin. "Before the start of the match the ball was handed to us by a skydiver who landed on the oval," he recalled. "Everything went well in the first-half but after the main break the heavens opened up. "There was hail as big as golf balls and we had to stop the game for a period of time. "Luckily the storm passed fairly quickly but the ground was covered in water. "There was little separating the two sides in the last quarter and a Wahgunyah player slotted a goal from the boundary with the last kick of the match to hand his side victory. "It was a fantastic game but as we were walking off through the crowd Gavin copped a punch in the mouth by a spectator. "Back in that era there were no escorts for the umpires." Despite the unsavoury incident, the two umpires celebrated long into the night after Chiltern completed a rare trifecta in the Ovens and King league. "We were having a few beers in the clubrooms and Gavin found out that Chiltern had just won the seniors, reserves and thirds grand final," he said. "Being a Lappin originally from Chiltern he was keen to celebrate with his former club. "I remember going to the Wahgunyah pub and the Chiltern clubrooms but I don't remember getting home that night. "It was a great day." Whitehead spent most of his playing career in the Footscray and district league. The 71-year-old said he still got a huge thrill out of umpiring each weekend. "I love sport and have played since I was about 12," he said. "I wasn't great at footy but was pretty good at cricket. "Once I started umpiring, I wished I had started a lot sooner, that's how much I love it. "I look forward to each Saturday immensely. "A bloke my age probably shouldn't be still involved in sport. "But because there is a shortage of umpires I'm lucky and still get to do what I'm so passionate about." Whitehead felt the introduction of the send-off rule was one of the most significant changes along his umpiring journey. "I think the biggest thing that helped the umpires was the yellow card," he said. "It stamped out a lot of fights and made the game a lot easier to umpire. "But to be honest, I can't recall an incident that upset me. "99 per cent of the clubs and players are great and it's great to be a part of it." While Whitehead hasn't been involved in any controversial incidents throughout his career, the premature retirement of fellow umpire Mark Phillips in the early 2000s caused him great angst. Phillips was regarded as one of the finest umpires of his era who officiated in numerous Ovens and Murray grand finals. "The most disappointing part of my career on the Border was when Mark Phillips gave umpiring away," he said. "There was an incident which sparked his shock decision. "I was the umpire's advisor and it was a dreadful time for everybody involved. "It made me really sad at the time." Apart from umpiring, Whitehead has served several different roles during his time with the Albury Umpires league including coach. He takes immense pride in Jacob Mollison who has gone on to umpire at the elite level. Mollison umpired last year's AFL grand final and was also awarded a life member of the AFL earlier this year. "I have a real deep pride in Jacob Mollison and what he has been able to achieve," he said. "I remember he was a boundary umpire when I first arrived on the Border. "I said to him one day that he should come into the middle which he was initially reluctant to do. "I remember speaking at his 21st and said in my speech that in my opinion Jacob will go on to umpire at AFL level. "It was nothing to do with his undoubted ability, it was more to do with his demeanor. "He was such a humble and polite kid and I always knew deep down that he would get to the elite level and now his record speaks for itself." Whitehead is the first to admit that he also loves the social side of umpiring and sinking a few beers after a match. He said he also enjoyed a good road trip which is a common occurrence for umpires who often have to travel up to a 200km radius outside of Albury. "We were doing the Murrumbidgee league at one stage and I went up there one day with Jeff Robinson," he said. "We did the game and had a couple of beers and were on the way home. "I said to Jeff, 'I don't remember coming this way.' "All of a sudden we were down a ditch and went close to stopping in a dam near Narrandera. "We just sat there and laughed. "Then we turned around and Jeff dropped me off at home at Jindera and got down the end of the street and ran out of petrol." Similar to the local playing ranks, dwindling numbers are also an issue among the umpires. Whitehead said numbers have never been lower since COVID struck two years ago. "It's getting harder to attract umpires and COVID has hit hard," he said. "I think the key to be a good umpire is simple and is that you have got to know the rules. "If you don't know the rules, you are going to make mistakes. "My golden rule is that if you make a mistake, own it and admit to the player that you got it wrong. "I used to argue with the player but it gets you nowhere. "Now I just admit I made a mistake and most players are happy with that and move on quickly." So how long can Whitehead see himself extending his umpiring career? "I'm still passionate about the game, so who knows?," he said. "Blokes down at the umpires rooms will tell you that I retired five years ago and have retired every year after that. "At the moment I'm going OK but I just want to get through this season first."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/1a666720-0462-4e4c-b12b-d101a307bec8.jpg/r1_549_5367_3581_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg